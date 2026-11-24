Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Tomas Rosicky has agreed to step down as Sparta Prague's sporting director following the sacking of head coach Brian Priske on Monday. The Czech top-tier club made the sweeping changes after a five-match winless run left them trailing league leaders Slavia Prague by 13 points.

Advertisement

Sparta axe Priske after slump

Sparta dismissed Danish coach Priske on Monday after failing to win any of their last five matches, with Rosicky also departing by mutual agreement. Priske previously led the club to back-to-back titles after arriving in 2022 before leaving for Feyenoord and returning last season. However, a damaging domestic slide has left Sparta fourth on 24 points, 13 adrift of city rivals Slavia.

Board explains Danish coach's dismissal

Club chiefs had hoped Priske could spark a turnaround after returning to Prague, but patience finally ran out following a dismal showing against Liberec. Explaining the decision in an official club statement, Executive Board Vice-Chairman Frantisek Cupr said: "Following the October international break, Brian was given an opportunity by the club's management to improve both results and performances.

"However, the team's prolonged run of poor results was compounded by an unsatisfactory performance against Liberec, which led us to the decision to relieve him of his duties as head coach."

Sivok replaces departing club icon

Rosicky's exit brings an end to an eight-year stint in the boardroom at the club where his playing career began. A graduate of Sparta's youth academy, the former Czech international went on to star for Dortmund and Arsenal before returning to his boyhood side. Former Sparta central defender Tomas Sivok is now set to step in as his replacement.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite stepping down from his current post, the club remain eager to keep Rosicky involved. Cupr added: "We recognise that losing Tomas's experience altogether would be a mistake. We will therefore hold discussions with him in the coming weeks regarding a potential future role at the club."

Europa League test awaits Sparta

Sparta have little time to regroup before hosting Dutch side AZ in their fifth Europa League league-phase fixture on Thursday, November 26. Sitting 22nd in the European standings with just four points from four matches, they urgently need a victory to revive their knockout hopes. Stabilising results under new leadership will be essential to salvaging both their continental campaign and domestic season.