‘You don’t win a title on emotions’ - Arsenal told to ‘stay calm’ in race with Man City by Gunners legend Thierry Henry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has offered the Gunners some advice after seeing the title race swing in favour of Manchester City.

Arsenal's lead at the top cut

Points dropped against Liverpool and West Ham

Henry calls for players to be calm

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's title hopes have been hit after Gunners threw away two-goal leads in successive games to draw against Liverpool and West Ham. Henry feels the team have become too emotional in recent weeks and need to stay calm if they are to pip Manchester City to the title.

WHAT THEY SAID: "From Arsenal's point of view, since the beginning of the season, I have been saying you don't win a title on emotions. You can win a cup, the Champions League, maybe even the World Cup. But across 38 games, you can't be too emotional about it, and recently we've been too emotional," he told CBS Sports. "You can feel the emotion coming, but don't be emotional. There's a difference. Stay calm. We are still ahead of Man City, but I am saying they need to get rid of the emotional part of the game and concentrate on what they have to do. We are still ahead."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recent results mean Manchester City have been handed the initiative in the title race. Pep Guardiola's side are just four points behind Arsenal, with a game in hand, and host Mikel Arteta's side on Wednesday, April 26.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners resume their Premier League title challenge on Friday against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.