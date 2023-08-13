'I don't have a solution!' - Thomas Tuchel rages at Bayern Munich's 'hundreds of errors' in 3-0 loss to RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel says his side's 3-0 German Super Cup loss to RB Leipzig was "frighteningly" bad and they made hundreds of errors.

Dani Olmo hat-trick sees Leipzig thrash Bayern

Manager Tuchel furious after 3-0 loss

New signing Harry Kane makes quiet debut

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday night thanks to a Dani Olmo hat-trick. With the Bundesliga season set to begin on Friday for the German giants, with a trip to Werder Bremen, manager Tuchel cut a worried figure after the heavy defeat. Moreover, new £86 million ($109.1m) signing Kane did little to lift the mood as his debut yielded only a few touches, with Tuchel concerned the club's pre-season campaign had been all for nothing.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former Chelsea manager told Sky Germany: "The discrepancy between the condition, the form, and the mood with which we arrive and what we get on the pitch is blatant. That's huge. I have no reason for it, it's inexplicable for me at the moment.

"We have chances in the first half that we don't make and give away the easiest goals - it's just a complete continuation of the 33rd matchday of the previous season against Leipzig and the matchdays before. It looks like we didn't do anything for four weeks, unfortunately, you have to say that."

He added: "When I see the willingness, enthusiasm, form, condition, and mood when we play against Liverpool, Monaco or Man City, it has nothing to do with what we showed today. It's frightening because I don't recognize anything anymore. Neither what we wanted to do in terms of content or how we last played or trained. There's really nothing to recognize. I say it again: the manner and the result are terrifying."

Tuchel continued: "We'll do an analysis tomorrow. We'll find hundreds of errors, we'll also find a few things that were good, but is that it? I don't know if it's a problem with the content, because we're playing in the same basic order for weeks, with almost the same staff - it's just the wrong frequency that we're playing here. As soon as we have something to lose, it's not the same group and that's not good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the new season just days away, Bayern's performance against Leipzig and Tuchel's tone suggests all is not well at the defending Bundesliga champions. Moreover, Kane's ongoing quest for silverware continues.

WHAT NEXT? Tuchel's side are back in action at Bremen in less than a week's time. Kane, who joined on a four-year deal, will hope to bag his first goal for the club in that game.