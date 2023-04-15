'We have cleared the air' - Thomas Tuchel insists Bayern Munich have already moved on after Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane's dressing room bust-up

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel insists that the atmosphere is back to normal after the midweek altercation between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane.

Tuchel backs Mane

Says atmosphere 'positive'

Mane cops fine and ban

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern head coach was inevitably asked about the incident at his Friday press conference and chose to emphasise the positives. Tuchel also went on to praise Mane's professionalism, insisting everyone has a right to make a mistake.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tuchel explained: "I immediately spoke to everyone involved because it was a very blatant incident. We had to clarify the matter before the next training session and to be clear with our communication to everyone who works here. We have cleared the air so that we can train together again.

"We're not the first team to have an incident like this and we won't be the last. The way the two guys involved handled it had a cleansing effect. We had a positive, energetic atmosphere at training."

Of Mane, Tuchel said: "I am his first lawyer and his first defender. I've known him for so long, and I know his entourage. He has my full support. He had that before, and he still has it after his mistake. Everyone has the right to make a mistake."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane's attack on his team-mate was the latest chapter in a troubled season for Bayern's star summer signing. Having struggled for form and fitness — including a leg injury which cost him a place at the World Cup — the attacker will be hoping that drawing a line under the matter will signal a fresh start under a new manager who clearly appreciates him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Bayern will be without Mane as they continue their title charge against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this afternoon. The winger will return for the midweek Champions League second leg against City.