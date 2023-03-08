Did Thomas Muller touch it?! Why Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's Bayern Munich opener was controversially chalked off against PSG - explained

Dan Bernstein
|
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Thomas Muller Bayern Munich PSG 2022-23Getty Images
Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was harshly denied a 53rd-minute goal against PSG - though he did score less than 10 minutes later.

  • Bayern already ahead on aggregate
  • Goal would have extended advantage
  • Choupo-Moting scores goal that stands in 61st minute

WHAT HAPPENED? Choupo-Moting's header initially appeared to fly clean into the net, but officials determined an offside Thomas Muller interfered with the play during the ball's flight. Even in a slow-motion replay, though, it's unclear whether VAR should have overturned the goal, as the bottom of Muller's foot may not have contacted the ball and it didn't appear to change direction. The keeper also got nowhere near it. Bayern Munich, at least, were upset by the decision.

VAR Bayern 1TwitterVAR bayern 2Twitter

WHY WAS THE GOAL DISALLOWED? VAR deemed Muller, who appeared a half-yard offside, interfered with Choupo-Moting's shot and intended to hit it as it sailed into the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern Munich didn't take long to extend their aggregate advantage to 2-0 anyway, with Choupo-Moting turning in a pass from Leon Goretzka to put the German club in full control.

WHAT'S NEXT? Bayern will host Augsburg on Saturday as they look to separate themselves from Borussia Dortmund atop the Bundesliga table. Meanwhile, PSG will visit Brest in Ligue 1.

