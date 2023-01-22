'Things changed during the break' - Ten Hag explains Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Man Utd resurgence

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has attributed Aaron Wan-Bissaka's recent upturn in form to a change during the winter break.

Wan-Bissaka barely played before World Cup

Started majority of matches since

Ten Hag attributes change to winter break

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old had played just four minutes of football before the pause for the World Cup, and looked to be on his way out of the exit door. However, Ten Hag has since started Wan-Bissaka for all but two of United's games since early December - including both mid-season friendlies - and he has largely impressed. The Dutchman has attributed his form to a significant change in approach during the break.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He’s picking up the coaching. He’s making good progress from the start of the season," Ten Hag explained at a press conference. "He was in a bad situation because he was not fit. He had a lot of injuries, a couple of injuries until November. Things changed during the break. He worked hard in pre-season, in the training camp. Some good performances in the games. He is making good progress."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The words of the United boss re-iterate his backing of the full-back in early January amid a circle of rumours linking him to a move away from the club. After Diogo Dalot suffered a groin injury just before the World Cup, Wan-Bissaka has made the full-back position his own, although he will face a battle holding onto it as the Portugal international returns to full fitness.

WHAT NEXT FOR WAN-BISSAKA? The 25-year-old will be hoping to get the nod once again for Sunday's blockbuster Premier League fixture, which sees United travel to league leaders Arsenal.