Thiago Silva open to Chelsea contract extension after Blues reach Champions League semi-finals

The Brazilian wants to continue playing at the highest level, with a view to running out for his country at the 2022 World Cup

Thiago Silva has left the door open to a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, after Chelsea's progression to the Champions League semi-finals under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea qualified for the last four of Europe's elite club competition despite losing the second leg of their quarter-final 1-0 to Porto on Tuesday night, having won the first leg 2-0 last week.

Silva produced another solid performance at the back against the Primeira Liga outfit, and expressed his desire to continue playing at the highest possible level.

What's been said?

The Blues have the option to trigger a one-year renewal in Silva's contract at the end of the season, with the Brazilian hinting he is eager to stay in west London as he seeks to secure a place in the Selecao's 2022 World Cup squad.

"I hope to continue like this," the 36-year-old defender told Sky Italia. "I want to continue to play at this level and get to the World Cup in 2022. Thomas Tuchel is doing an amazing job here at Chelsea."

Silva's record for Chelsea

Silva left Paris Saint-Germain following their Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich last season, and signed for Chelsea on a free transfer.

The veteran centre-back has since established himself in the first-team squad at Stamford Bridge, featuring in 24 games across all competitions.

Silva has also contributed two goals to Chelsea's cause, and has served as their captain in nine of his 18 Premier League appearances.

The bigger picture

Tuchel has transformed Chelsea into a formidable defensive outfit since replacing Frank Lampard in the dugout at the end of January.

Silva has been central to his plans, and with the Blues reportedly set to focus on bolstering their attacking ranks this summer it appears highly likely that he will continue to lead by example at the back in 2021-22.

