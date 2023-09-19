'They say he's my dad' - Alexis Mac Allister teased by Liverpool team-mates over Jurgen Klopp relationship

Alexis Mac Allister has revealed that he gets teased by his Liverpool team-mates for the "spectacular" relationship he has with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Mac Allister opens up about relationship with Klopp

Gets teased by Liverpool teammates

Has appeared in all five of Liverpool's matches thus far

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine, who joined the Reds this summer from Brighton, claimed that he shares a very good relationship with Klopp and that sometimes his team-mates at the club jokingly tease him by saying that the German manager is like a dad to him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to La Nacion, Mac Allister said: "The relationship is obviously 10 points, I just arrived and when you just arrive everything is easier and everything goes perfect. But many of my teammates tease me because they say that he is my dad now. The relationship with him is perfect, he is a very charismatic person, who always tries to be close to the players. He has crazy moments that you might see in a game, and you can’t stop laughing. For me, it is a pleasure to be able to work with him.

"Well, now they caught me, because the last game we returned from the national team I was the only South American who played. Then they told me that he's my dad, that he can’t take me out, that I had played all the games… and that’s how they drove me crazy. But beyond the joke, the relationship is spectacular, he is a person that I respect, that I respect very much, and I hope that he continues like this and that I can continue learning from him on the field."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup-winning midfielder has started in every game for Liverpool this season. Against Wolves in their last match, Mac Allister was substituted at halftime as he had just arrived from the international break after playing against Bolivia for Argentina at high altitude.

WHAT NEXT? The 24-year-old could be next seen in action in the Europa League when Klopp's side face LASK in their Europa League opener.