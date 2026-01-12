These three players were loving life at Real Madrid. Then Xabi Alonso came along

As reported by The Athletic, Vinícius Júnior, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham faced challenges with Xabi Alonso's tactical approach and coaching style and this has been cited as a contributing factor to Alonso's departure from Real Madrid.

On Monday, Real Madrid made the announcement that Xabi Alonso was no longer serving as the head coach, although reports suggest that the Spaniard left the club on amicable terms.

Alonso initially achieved victory in 17 out of 20 matches with Los Blancos, but the team's results have declined in recent times.

The Athletic reports that the issues began to surface during the October 2025 match against FC Barcelona. Despite securing a win, Alonso had a disagreement with Vinicius after substituting him. Vinicius was displeased with the substitution and chose not to shake Alonso's hand. The club did not take disciplinary action against him, which led Alonso to feel that he had lost control and was being undermined by the management.

The report also highlights that Valverde and Bellingham experienced difficulties with Alonso's management style and tactical decisions.

Bellingham enjoyed a stellar first season at Madrid in 2023-24 and also was a key figure last term, but he has struggled to find his best form this campaign, with the England international seemingly no longer the undisputed started in midfield that he was under Carlo Ancelotti.

Valverde, meanwhile, found himself in different positions over the course of the season as his versatility often saw him miss out on a spot in midfield, the Uruguay star's preferred position.