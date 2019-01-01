'The time has come for me to go' - Kompany confirms Man City exit in emotional farewell letter

Vincent Kompany has confirmed his departure from after 11 seasons in an open letter to supporters.

The City captain wrote: "Dear all, Community Shield Winners! Back 2 back League Cup Winners! Back 2 back Champions of ! Winners! We’ve just seen the close of an incredible season. My 11th as a Blue. And I cannot believe I’m writing this but ... also my last as a Blue."

