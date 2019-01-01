'The time has come for me to go' - Kompany confirms Man City exit in emotional farewell letter
Vincent Kompany has confirmed his departure from Manchester City after 11 seasons in an open letter to supporters.
The City captain wrote: "Dear all, Community Shield Winners! Back 2 back League Cup Winners! Back 2 back Champions of England! FA Cup Winners! We’ve just seen the close of an incredible season. My 11th as a Blue. And I cannot believe I’m writing this but ... also my last as a Blue."
