The romance of football! Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla returns to boyhood club Real Oviedo aged 38

Yash Thakur
Santi CazorlaGetty Images
Santi CazorlaReal OviedoTransfers

Former Arsenal midfielder, Santi Cazorla, has decided to join boyhood club Real Oviedo marking a return to the club where it all began.

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Oviedo announced in an official statement that Cazorla has decided to join the club on a free transfer, making a return to his boyhood club after 20 years. The former Villarreal man agreed on a minimum wage for the second division to help his boyhood club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cazorla is considered one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the world. He has joined Oviedo, currently in the second division, in order to help the club get back into the top division. He has waived off all but 10% of his imaging rights, which will directly go to the development of the club's academies.

WHAT NEXT FOR OVEIDO? The Blues are set to face Racing Ferrol in the league on 20th of August.

