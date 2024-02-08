The NEW campaign at the core of the Hardcore FC

In 2024 Heineken is on a mission to redefine what it means to be a real hardcore football fan. Clichés are out and everybody is in… including Virgil van Dijk, Jill Scott MBE and a cast of real hardcore fans from all over the world.

Their amazing true stories, like the ones you’ll find here and in the content below, plus those belonging to people just like you, are the inspiration and the motivation behind this year’s campaign and Heineken’s ambition to subvert expectations and celebrate the many new faces of modern football fandom.

HEINEKEN SAYS CHEERS TO THE REAL HARDCORE FANS… BUT THEY’RE AREN’T WHO YOU THINK

The face of modern football fandom has changed a lot. Who supports who is a question with endless possibilities, how they choose to do it is an eclectic mix of self expression, selfless endeavour and the catalyst for this year’s new UEFA Champions League campaign from Heineken - Cheers To The Real Hardcore Fans.

The new campaign, which kicks off alongside this year’s knockout stages, is a build on Heineken’s established ‘Fresher Football’ platform which aims to make football more inclusive and accessible to all. The new campaign seeks to find, celebrate and reward the most hardcore fans among us, and in doing so redefine what football fandom looks like and how it actually behaves, versus the negative stereotypes of old.

“There’s a minority of football fans that can spoil the game for everyone else, giving “hardcore” fans a bad name,” says Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® Brand: “But those problematic few don’t represent the majority. Our new campaign is a witty twist on the ‘hardcore fan’ stereotype, showing instead what hardcore fandom really looks like, celebrating the diverse group of people who truly live and breathe the sport in a positive, and sometimes quirky way.”

At the heart of the new campaign is a comedic and heartwarming film created by Australian director Mark Molloy. Inspired by real fan stories from all over the world, it shows the devotion people have to supporting the team and players they love, plus how different this can be. From a father who named his twin daughters Mara & Donna, to a man of the cloth who leads his congregation in saying a little prayer for their favourite players every week.

The film also features Virgil van Dijk - captain of the Netherlands - alongside existing ambassador Jill Scott MBE - former Lioness - who have joined forces on this next chapter in Heineken’s drive for inclusivity in football.

“I used to go to The Stadium of Light with my granddad almost every weekend without fail, come rain or shine,” says Jill Scott MBE, “But when you think about what a hardcore football fan looks like, most people don’t picture a teenage girl. That’s what I love about Heineken®’s new campaign. It’s showing you what real football fans look like and playing on people’s expectations of who a real ‘hardcore’ fan is.”

“The ‘Real Hardcore’ fans make me proud and appreciative as a player. I think reclaiming this phrase is important, the historic negative connotations are something we need to remove from the game, no one is born a racist, I think the key things to make change are education and communicating with each other. I hope we can be part of that change, that’s why I’m glad Heineken® is challenging the perception of what a real fan is to show there is a place for everyone in the game."

In addition to their appearance within the film, Virgil Van Dijk and Jill Scott MBE are also spearheading the global competition that runs until 5th April 2024, as Heineken looks to reward real hardcore fans for their efforts with a once-in-a-lifetime prize - seats at this year’s UEFA Champions League Final. To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, fans simply have to share their story of hardcore football fandom with Heineken via the Hardcore Fan Club Hub or the link below, and a select number will be rewarded with tickets to the final at Wembley, plus a weekend experience in London.

To learn more about the competition and to get involved, visit: www.heineken.com/realfansseats.

Further stories of hardcore football fandom can also be found at The Real Hardcore Fan Club - Heineken's digital hub throughout the UEFA Champions League. Here, hardcore football fans can find out more information on this year’s campaign, the competition, plus exclusive content pieces celebrating a diverse range of fans and the many different ways they show their devotion to the team they love.

Cheers To The Real Hardcore Fans.