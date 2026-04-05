The misery continues... One shot adds to Endrick's struggles at Lyon

Olympique Lyonnais have gone from being the most in-form team in Europe, having previously recorded 13 consecutive wins, to being the third-worst team in the French league.

Only Metz (1) and Le Havre (1) have collected fewer points than Olympique Lyonnais (3) in the last six rounds of the French league, according to the newspaper "Marca".

The goalless draw against Angers did little to end the crisis facing coach Paulo Fonseca’s side, who have also been knocked out of the Coupe de France and the Europa League during this period.

Brazilian striker Endrick failed to end his goal drought; the player, on loan from Real Madrid, has played five matches without scoring, four of them for Lyon and one for the Brazilian national team.

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Endrick has not found the net since scoring in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Celta Vigo (1-1) on 12 March.

It is worth noting that Endrick provided two key assists, one in the defeat to Monaco (1-2) just before the international break, and another in the friendly match that ended in Brazil’s victory over Croatia (3-1).

Lyon’s lacklustre attacking display did little to improve their situation against Angers, as they managed only two shots on target.

As for Endrick, who was substituted for Adam Karabek in the 73rd minute, he managed just one shot during his visit to the Raymond Kopa Stadium; this came in the 24th minute and was a long-range effort, but it was blocked.

The Real Madrid player touched the ball just 26 times and completed a single dribble, so both Endrick and Lyon need to improve their performances, otherwise the season could prove very difficult for them.

With six games remaining, Lyon sit fifth on 48 points, just one point behind Olympique de Marseille, who occupy the fourth Champions League qualification spot, although the southern side have a match against Monaco this Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Rennes (47 points) and Monaco (46 points) are hot on the heels of Paulo Fonseca’s side in the race for Champions League qualification.

It is worth noting that since joining Lyon during the last winter transfer window, Endrick has played 17 matches across various competitions, scoring six goals and providing five assists.

In the French league, Endrick has scored three goals, all of which came in his second match for Lyon against Metz, whilst he has featured in nine other matches without scoring.



