Erik ten Hag explains Man Utd's dire first half against Sheffield United and addresses Rasmus Hojlund Premier League goal drought

Manchester United defeated Sheffield United 2-1 to gather their fifth win of the season in nine games.

WHAT HAPPENED? After the game, Erik ten Hag explained how the Red Devils managed to control the game in the second half after a disappointing start.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The first half was not our game. We made it their game. Opportune, direct. We made it too direct instead of keeping the ball, passing it round. Keeping them working. We were also very direct and then we lost control of the game. They shouldn't score, especially in such moments and that has to give confidence and take the ball and let the opponent run. We made some corrections at half-time and I think after half-time it was more the side we wanted to see." said Ten Hag.

Despite United picking up three points, big-money summer signing Rasmus Hojlund failed to break his Premier League scoring duck. However, the Dutchman insisted the striker's lack of goals does not worry him.

"It is not a concern [that Rasmus Hojlund hasn't scored in the Premier League]. He is scoring for Denmark, he is scoring for us in the Champions League so he will score for us also in the Premier League. I have no doubts about that. Today he was two or three times in a very good spot. There will come his moment and he will finish," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag's men have now won two straight games against Brentford and Sheffield United following their worst start to a season in 34 years having accumulated four losses in their first seven games.

WHAT NEXT? On October 24, United will play against Copenhagen on the third matchday of the Champions League group stages.