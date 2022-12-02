Tears for Suarez! Uruguay fall at group stages after Portugal fail to do them a World Cup favour

Luis Suarez was left crying on the Uruguay bench as his side exited the World Cup despite beating Ghana 2-0 in their final group stage match.

Ayew missed first half penalty

De Arrascaeta double gave Uruguay win

South Americans out despite victory

TELL ME MORE: After Ghana captain Ayew missed a golden chance to give his team the lead when his penalty was saved, Uruguay went two goals ahead as Giorgian de Arrascaeta linked up with Suarez to score twice in the first half. Uruguay looked set to go through to the last 16, but a late strike from South Korea saw them beat Portugal 2-1 and ensured they progress at the South American team's expense.

THE MVP: De Arrascaeta was the hero for Uruguay after Sergio Rochet saved Ghana's penalty. He was on hand to head over the line after Lawrence Ati-Zigi could only parry away a shot from Suarez. Six minutes later, he and Suarez combined once again and in more impressive fashion as the veteran forward knocked it on for the midfielder to lash home.

THE BIG LOSER: Ayew had a great chance to put Ghana in the lead and exorcise his team's demons with some penalty revenge on Uruguay for the 2010 World Cup debacle. But the attacker's effort was a poor one and Sergio Rochet was able to save it, giving Uruguay the chance to go on and take the lead.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

AS IT STANDS:

Team P W D L GD PTS Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6 South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4 Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4 Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

WHAT NEXT? Uruguay crash out of the competition due to South Korea having scored more goals in the group stage. Instead, it will be Korea who go on to face the winners of Group G in the next round, meaning they could come up against Brazil.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐