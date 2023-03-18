'Injured eh?!' - Taylor Twellman left puzzled as Malik Tillman scores for Rangers despite being absent from USMNT squad list

Malik Tillman was recently left off the U.S. men's national team's roster due to injury issues, but that didn't prevent him from scoring for Rangers.

Tillman scores for Rangers

Midfielder was left out of squad due to injury

Twellman left bemused by explanation

WHAT HAPPENED? Tillman was not named to the USMNT's 24-man squad by interim coach Anthony Hudson after missing three matches for Rangers with a hamstring issue. However, it appears that Tillman has put those issues behind him as he scored a fantastic goal in Rangers' 4-2 win over Motherwell.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former USMNT star Taylor Twellman was among those bemused by Tillman's goal, which came just days after the roster release. The former striker questioned the injury explanation as Tillman certainly looked healthy in his final game before the international break.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. are set to face Grenada and El Salvador during the international break as they look to book their place in the final four of the Nations League.