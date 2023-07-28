'Makes no sense!' - Taylor Twellman blasts USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski's excuse for not using subs in Netherlands draw

Taylor Twellman feels that USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski's excuse for not using substitutes in Netherlands draw "makes no sense".

WHAT HAPPENED? The defending champions looked uncharacteristically toothless in the attacking third against the Dutch as they were held to a 1-1 draw in their second group-stage encounter at the 2023 Women's World Cup. They conceded early in the 17th minute after Jill Roord scored for the Dutch and it was only after the hour mark that they found themselves on level terms when Lindsey Horan cancelled out the opener after scoring from a corner swung in by Rose Lavelle.

Despite the lack of goals, Andonovski refused to make the most of his bench strength, which boasts of having players like Lynn Williams, Alyssa Thompson, and Megan Rapinoe, and made just a single change when he brought on Lavelle in place of Savannah DeMelo at half-time. After the match, he defended his tactics and claimed it was a strategic decision not to make any substitutions which has been criticised by MLS legend Twellman.

WHAT THEY SAID: The former USMNT player quoted a tweet which carried Andovovski's justification and wrote: "Am I wrong to think that with #USWNT bench this makes no sense?!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the USWNT did have 18 shots in the match, only four of them were on target which shows that the front-three of Trinity Rodman, Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith was having an off-day on the pitch and some fresh blood might have changed the outcome of the match.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will look to turn around their fortunes when they face World Cup debutants Portugal in their final group game on August 1.