'Even if I’m not involved, to see them is still a proud moment for me' - Tahith Chong hails Manchester United teammates

Manchester United winger has set himself a target and spoken of his pride of the youngsters pushing into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side

rising star Tahith Chong admits he feels proud of the way he and his academy teammates have pushed into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team.

The winger, who recently signed a new contract, is one of a number of youngsters to who Solskjaer has given opportunities to this season and admitted he feels proud even when he doesn’t make it into the matchday squad.

“I would say I still have a lot of improvement, a lot of things I want to improve as a player", Chong told The Official Manchester United Podcast.

More teams

"The manager is showing trust in youth players. Not only me, but I feel like if I’m not on the bench and I see Angel Gomes or Mason Greenwood or Brandon Williams, whoever it is on the bench or even on the pitch it feels like a proud moment because these are boys I’ve known for a couple of years now.

“So it’s just a proud moment for me to see them on the pitch, even if I’m not involved, to see them is still a proud moment for me.”

There were doubts over Chong’s long term future at the club with contract negotiations stalling and dragging on throughout the majority of the season until he put pen to paper on a new deal last month.

However, the 20-year-old said Old Trafford was the only place he was interested in going when he signed back in 2016.

“When United come, United is one of the biggest club’s in the world so it’s almost impossible to say no to,” he said. “So, I think when United came, it was no to everyone else and just discussing ‘am I just going to stay in Holland or is it United’. I think the other options weren’t even there.”

Chong’s teammate Angel Gomes’ future is currently up in the air with the teenager’s contract ending in the summer and the midfielder yet to agree a new deal. Gomes was handed his debut by Jose Mourinho in 2017, and the 19-year-old recalled replacing Wayne Rooney in the final game of the season against .

Article continues below

“I remember just warming up, Mourinho was shouting at me and I was just daydreaming staring at the fans, stretching,” Gomes said.

“It wasn’t until a steward was like ‘Angel’ and I looked back and he was like ‘the manager’ and I was like ‘oh, I’m actually gonna come on’. I just remember Rooney walking off and I was just like ‘whoa’.”