Subhasish Roy Chowdhury V 2.0: How the goalkeeper overcame a career-threatening injury to once again feature in the national camp!

The veteran goalkeeper thinks himself to be the best when he is on the pitch...

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury had just capped off a phenomenal debut season in the Indian Super League (ISL) with ATK after winning the title in its maiden edition. Although he was benched in the latter half of the season after Armenian goalkeeper Apoula Edima Edel Bete was promoted to the first XI, his spectacular performances in the initial matches caught the attention of several clubs in the country.

In December 2014, East Bengal announced that they have won the race to sign him for the 2014-15 I-League season. In spite of having Abhijit Mondal, Abhra Mondal and Luis Barreto in their ranks, the Red and Golds chose to rope in Roy Chowdhury.

As expected Armando Colaco chose to start with him and the keeper proved his worth with stellar performances one after another. But on one afternoon, everything fell apart.

"Against Royal Wahingdoh, I could not continue after 15 minutes. I had torn my anterior cruciate ligament and the meniscus in my right knee. It was horrific," reminisced the goalkeeper to Goal, before flying to Dubai to participate in the national camp.

He returned to Kolkata and was staring at a dark abyss. ATK had agreed terms with him for the next ISL campaign, but his injury closed that avenue. And East Bengal too was reluctant to offer him a new contract.

In July 2015, he got operated on his knee.

"I had no hopes of playing that season. Nobody will sign an injured player. However, Delhi Dynamos offered me and they sent me to Sao Paulo in Brazil for recovery. It was the two most difficult months in my career. I could not understand the language, could not eat their food, didn't know anyone. It was terrible. But these are things you do as a footballer to come back once again."

After doing rehab in Brazil, he felt much better but was still far from match fitness. He joined the Dynamos set up and started to train under Roberto Carlos.

"It is very difficult to watch your teammates play from the sidelines. Bu Carlos supported me a lot. In fact, I think my biggest achievement is that Carlos said in front of the whole dressing room 'Roy Chowdhury is one of the most hard-working players I have come across.' Nothing gets bigger than this."

The Brazilian fielded him in one match (against Kerala Blasters) for his efforts and hard work in training. But in I-League, he found no bidder. However, FC Goa's Zico signed him for the 2016 ISL season. And after one year seven months and four days, he finally returned to the pitch against his former team ATK in a 1-1 draw. He played in four consecutive matches but was once again relegated to the bench as he continued to struggle with a niggling pain in his knee.

"It took more than two years to get completely fit. In 2017 when I played for Kerala Blasters I was completely fit. But it is difficult to make a comeback and I played seven games in that season. I moved to Jamshedpur, but once again I was playing second fiddle to Subrata Paul, in spite of having a good start to the tournament."

Roy Chowdhury once again shifted base in search of more game time and signed for NorthEast United. With the Highlanders, he once again became an undisputed starter in the team. After a harrowing experience, he has finally found solace in his current outfit.

" I am really happy at NorthEast. I am playing there for two seasons and it feels great to be in that club. It is because of the support that I got from the club, I have been able to give my best and once again got a call from the national team."

The former ISL champion has got back his belief and is ready to fire for the national team if given a chance by coach Igor Stimac.

"I always think I am the best. When I get onto the pitch, I think that I am the best and I am unbeatable. It feels great to be back on the national team. I would like to repay the trust that coach Igor Stimac has shown in me by giving my best for the national jersey if I am given a chance," asserted the keeper.

Stimac is spoilt for choice in this department with the likes of Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ready to pounce on every given opportunity. But if the 34-year-old can prove his mettle in training, he might just as well get the opportunity to represent India once again after a hiatus of more than nine years.