Suarez joins Messi and Ronaldo in 500-goal club with winning strike for Atletico Madrid against Alaves

The Uruguayan striker is among illustrious company after he scored a milestone goal in a crucial Liga victory on Sunday afternoon

Luis Suarez reached a special milestone on Sunday as the Atletico Madrid star scored the 500th goal of his illustrious career.

Suarez netted the only goal in the 54th minute of Atletico Madrid's clash with Alaves as he headed home a cross from Kieran Trippier to give La Liga's leaders the lead.

The goal was Suarez's 19th league goal of the season, with only Lionel Messi having more in La Liga this season, with 21.

The road to 500

With his 500th goal on Sunday, Suarez became the first Uruguayan player to ever reach the landmark.

The bulk of Suarez's goals came with Barcelona, where he provided 198 finishes while claiming four league titles and a Champions League crown.

Surprisingly, Suarez scored more goals for Ajax than he did during his famous spell at Liverpool. The Uruguayan star netted 111 goals during his time in the Netherlands, while he found the back of the net 82 times during his stay at Anfield.

Internationally, Suarez has fired 63 goals for his country, while he has also scored 15 for Groningen and 12 for Nacional.

Barcelona | 198

Ajax | 111

Liverpool | 82

Uruguay | 63

Atletico | 19

Groningen | 15

Nacional | 12



Luis Suarez has scored his 500th goal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zmPlKdOttn — Goal (@goal) March 21, 2021

Suarez's place in history

Suarez is only the fifth active player to reach the 500-goal mark, where he has joined his former team-mate Messi, who sits second on the all-time leaderboard with 759 finishes.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads all active scorers with 788 goals, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski have also reached the 500-goal mark with 570 and 541 goals, respectively.

