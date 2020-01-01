Sturridge explains origins of goal celebration

The former Liverpool and Chelsea man is currently without a club, but his celebration is a popular choice among amateur players and gamers alike

Daniel Sturridge has revealed the story behind the iconic arm-waving goal celebration dance he became known for during his time at and .

The former forward’s celebration was a regular sight at Anfield as he scored 50 Premier League goals for the Reds, helping them go close to the title in 2013-14.

Sturridge says that when he was young, he used to imitate the celebrations of Faustino Asprilla and Ian Wright – but his own dance was all his own making.

“It’s ‘The Sturridge dance’. It’s not ‘The Wave’ which FIFA called it, it’s not the name,” he said on his YouTube channel .

“It’s ‘The Sturridge dance’ so let’s get that straight and fine and dandy.

“Hanging out with my cousins and my friends in my apartment. There was some house music playing, filming us, a couple of drinks flowing, you know.

“I literally just started doing that move. It wasn’t as smooth, it wasn’t as clean but I was a little bit tipsy and just decided to start moving that way.

“We all found it hilarious and then I was just like “You know what, if I score, I’ll do it!” I think the very first time I did the dance, we played Man United in the Carling Cup at Stamford Bridge when I was playing for Chelsea.

“That was the first time I brought the dance out. Mind you, it’s evolved a lot since then. It wasn’t as smooth or as clean as it is now.”

Sturridge is currently without a club after seeing his contract at Turkish side Trabzonspor cancelled.

He had received a four-month global ban from the game after breaching betting rules but, with most football around the world now suspended anyway, will be targeting a return to the game.

Sturridge says goal celebrations are “something that define your character”, though he accepts they don’t need to be overly elaborate.

“I wouldn’t say dancing has to be something you do,” he added.

“Alan Shearer has an iconic celebration, everybody knows the hand in the air. Robbie Keane did the roll and cartwheel and all that stuff. So there’s loads of celebrations out there that I feel are iconic.

“I’m honoured by it because I didn’t expect it to last this long. I’m really honoured and want to thank the fans for letting me have a celebration go down as one of the best in the game.”