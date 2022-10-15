Stuff of nightmares! Dumfries reveals football boot mishap on first day of Inter training

Denzel Dumfries has revealed the nightmare start he had to life at Inter - bringing two left boots to his first training session!

WHAT HAPPENED? Dumfries has established himself as one of the best attacking right-backs in Europe, but he hasn't always had things easy in Milan. The Dutch defender has revealed that he had the worst start possible, turning up to training with two left boots!

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to the De Cor Potcast, Dumfries said: "The first day was drama. I think of myself as a professional, I left my hotel, went to the club to prepare for training and I opened my bag. I saw two left shoes... I thought 'oh my god this can't be real'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dumfries has settled well following his first-day mishap. This season he has three goals and an assist from 13 games in all competitions as he continues to establish himself as a top-class full-back in Serie A.

WHAT NEXT FOR DUMFRIES? With the World Cup just around the corner, Dumfries is almost certain to be the starting right-back for the Netherlands in Qatar. Louis van Gaal favours a system with wing-backs, which plays to the 26-year-old's strengths.