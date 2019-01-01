Live Scores
Stoke City’s Oghenekaro Etebo revels in match-winning display

The Nigeria international netted his second goal of the season to hand the Potters an away win

Oghenekaro Etebo ‘feels great’ after leading Stoke City to a 1-0 victory over hosts Blackburn Rovers in Saturday's English Championship encounter.

The Nigeria midfielder rifled in the all-important goal after only 14 minutes of play at Ewood Park.

His match-winning performance came at the back of another impressive showing Sheffield Wednesday, that had their manager Steve Bruce awestricken.

Reflecting on his recent feat, Etebo tweeted: “Massive win away from home three points, feels great to get the winning goal amazing support from the fans.”

He has now scored twice in 28 league appearances since joining the Potters from Portuguese outfit Feirense ahead of the ongoing season.

Stoke, placed 15th, travel to South Wales to take on Swansea City in another Championship clash on Tuesday.

 

