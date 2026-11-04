'He is a freak of a player' - Steven Gerrard backs Barcelona star Lamine Yamal to rival Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

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Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has tipped Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal to reach the legendary heights of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the coming decade. The 19-year-old Spain international has enjoyed a prolific start to the season, registering 13 goals and 11 assists across all competitions for the Catalan giants.

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Teenage winger earns high praise

Gerrard heaped praise on the teenage prodigy prior to watching him open the scoring during Barcelona's 3-0 Champions League triumph over Aston Villa at Camp Nou. Fresh from finishing third behind runner-up Kylian Mbappe and 2026 Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, Yamal greeted the ex-England midfielder with a warm embrace in the tunnel before kick-off.

Gerrard hails frightening attacking output

Assessing the youngster's rapid rise on TNT Sports ahead of kick-off, Gerrard said: "We're talking about a megastar. He is a freak of a player, the numbers that he's getting at the moment - goals and assists - are beyond belief, scary really. Just to be in the stadium tonight to watch him up close and personal, I'm sure it'll be a pleasure.

"We talk about superstars in England who are 16, 17, 18 and have played handful of games. He's the same age and he's got numbers that are beyond belief, he's already in the conversation for Ballon d'Ors. He's still a teenager, which is a scary thing really.

"These players come around every so often - Messi, Ronaldo - and I know I'm not saying this too soon, he's going to be spoken about like them in a decade's time."

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English attacker thrives in Spain

Before greeting Yamal, Gerrard had also caught up with fellow Barcelona wide man Anthony Gordon in the tunnel. Following his transfer from Newcastle United, the England attacker has contributed two goals and five assists in La Liga.

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Gerrard added: "Anthony's a learner, he's someone who wants to grow and evolve. "He wants to become a world-class player himself. The potential's there, we've seen it for club and country now. He was fantastic in England, I think Newcastle under Eddie Howe did wonderful things for him. Now it's about him kicking on and going to the next level.

"I think the coaching at Barcelona - and Thomas Tuchel as well - has taken him to the next level. What a place for him to be. Playing for Barcelona at a fantastic age in his peak years, playing for England, and producing for both. He's living the dream."

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Fellow pundit Joe Cole added: "He looks like he's shining. I've always loved Anthony Gordon from the days watching him at Everton. He's got such personality, the way he plays. He's a confident lad, a fighter, a warrior.

"He looks like he's having the time of his life, and being grateful is a real skill to have, not just in football but in life. He's living every footballer's dream, going to play for Barcelona. Look at the players he's playing with.

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"He's a credit to himself, and a credit to his family and his city as well. It's brilliant. I love watching him play."

Free-scoring Catalans maintain relentless momentum

Spearheaded by leading scorers Raphinha and Yamal alongside Gordon, Barcelona's frontline has been prolific throughout the current campaign. The Blaugrana have already plundered 46 goals across just 11 La Liga outings while adding 14 strikes in four Champions League fixtures. Maintaining that clinical touch will be vital as they chase domestic and European silverware ahead of the upcoming November international break.