Sterling can become the best in the world - Gundogan

The England international has added clinical finishing to his game under Pep Guardiola and is showing no signs of slowing down in terms of improvement

Raheem Sterling could become the best player in the world, according to his team-mate Ilkay Gundogan.

The forward has been in dazzling form this season, with 17 goals and 11 assists for club and country already.

He followed up a midweek hat-trick in the with the crucial opening goal of City’s 3-0 victory over on Saturday.

And Gundogan, who also scored against the Villans, believes Sterling is already among the best attackers on the planet and is growing even better every week.

“He is among the five best attacking players in the world, definitely,” the international said.

“Just now it’s about consistency but he has shown in the last 12 to 18 months that he is able to be that consistent.

“If he can continue like that, he can be on the top.”

Sterling was also singled out for praise by City boss Pep Guardiola, who said he set the tempo in City's victory over Villa.

And Gundogan agreed that he is setting an incredibly high standard.

“He made a big step forward - not really in training, because he was always hard-working and one of the best in training sessions,” he added.

“But the way he is on matchday, with his mentality and his aggression - both with and without the ball.

“He’s crucial for us, you need this type of player, a game-changing player, and he is probably the one player who can change everything for us.

“We want to help him to keep going like that, scoring and scoring.

“At the moment there are no limits for him and it’s up to us to help him achieve all of his targets and try to get out the very best possible Raheem Sterling in the next few months.”

City’s victory cut the gap to leaders down to three points ahead of a tough test against on Sunday.

Gundogan, however, says City need to focus on their own performances rather than concentrating on putting pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“That shouldn’t be our business,” he added.

“We need to do our job over the next few months and if we do we will be in a good place.”