How to buy Spain vs Saudi Arabia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Mercedes-Benz Stadium information & more

European giants Spain are taking on the rising power of Saudi Arabia in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Spain, the 2010 champions and perennial contenders, look to re-establish their dominance on the world stage with a squad full of technical brilliance.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia enters the tournament with massive momentum, fresh off their historic victory against Argentina in the previous edition and a league that has become a global focal point.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Spain vs Saudi Arabia, including where to buy and ticket prices.

When is Spain vs Saudi Arabia at the World Cup 2026?

Spain World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Spain enters the tournament with high expectations. To plan your trip across North America, see their confirmed group stage schedule below:

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15 2026 Spain vs Cape Verde Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 21 2026 Spain vs Saudi Arabia Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 26 2026 Uruguay vs Spain Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara Tickets



Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup Fixtures

Saudi Arabia is looking to repeat their giant-killing antics from 2022. Follow the Green Falcons across the USA and Mexico with these fixture details:

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15 2026 KSA vs Uruguay Miami Stadium, Miami Tickets June 21 2025 KSA vs Spain Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 26 2026 KSA vs Cape Verde Houston Stadium, Houston Tickets

How to buy Spain vs Saudi Arabia tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Spain vs Saudi Arabia tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Spain vs. Saudi Arabia match in Atlanta, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $350 to $450 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $350 - $600

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $650 - $950

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,000 - $2,500

Hospitality/VIP: $3,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Atlanta is a major transport hub, local demand is expected to be very high, so securing the cheapest category 3 tickets now is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters.

Everything you need to know about Atlanta Stadium

The Atlanta Stadium, known commercially as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is one of the most technologically advanced venues in the world.

Located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, it is famous for its unique pinwheel retractable roof and the massive halo board, a 360-degree circular LED screen that is the largest of its kind.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of roughly 71,000 seats, offering an incredibly intimate feel despite its massive size due to its steep seating rake.