Ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique insists World Cup was 'positive' despite second-place group finish & shock last-16 exit to Morocco

Luis Enrique says there were positives to take from Spain's World Cup campaign despite their shock elimination at the last-16 stage.

WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Enrique was sacked from his role as coach after his side lost in a penalty shootout to Morocco in the second round after finishing second in their group behind Japan. Despite the upset, the coach insists there were some highlights to take from their campaign, though he admits he feels bad for the failure.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The bad thing about these competitions is that in 90 or 120 you can go to hell," he said in on Ibai Llanos' Twitch stream. "We didn't have a good game against Morocco, but I get a positive reading from the World Cup and four years in the national team. I'm calm, I'm satisfied, I think we've managed to generate excitement, give players confidence, it's reassuring the fact that there were boys and girls in the hotels to see the players. As a coach, my job is to make decisions and I've done it."

He added: "We have been preparing very good players for four years and I feel that we have lost a very good opportunity and I feel very bad. From the first day I tried to convince the players that we had a chance. I thought we were very good except for a few minutes against Japan when we were overwhelmed and then the difficulties came against Morocco."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 52-year-old says he will soon return to coaching at club level, adding: "I don't see myself in another World Cup. I see myself confident of taking a club, I'll wait until next season unless something very interesting comes along."

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? La Roja will look to rebuild under new coach Luis de la Fuente, with their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign beginning in March.