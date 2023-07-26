Easy does it! Spain into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup as Jennifer Hermoso enjoys landmark night in thrashing of Zambia

It was an historic night for Jennifer Hermoso as Spain cruised into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Zambia.

Spain beat Zambia 5-0 to reach last 16

Group C rivals Japan also through

Hermoso wins 100th cap and scores 50th goal

TELL ME MORE: It took just nine minutes for Spain to set themselves on the way to victory, Teresa Abelleira sending a rocket of a shot flying into the top corner of the Zambia goal from 25 yards out. La Roja had started strongly, with Salma Paralluelo coming close early on, but the Copper Queens didn't heed the warning signs and were behind before the clock had even ticked into double figures.

That lead was doubled four minutes later as Jennifer Hermoso, making her 100th appearance for her country, scored one of the easiest goals of her career after Alexia Putellas' cross allowed her to head home from just two yards out. Hermoso thought she'd marked the milestone appearance with her 50th goal before the break, too, but she would have to wait for that as the offside flag went up once she'd converted from Aitana Bonmati's delivery.

It was a substitute who put the result beyond doubt in the second half, Alba Redondo, the top-scorer in Spain this past season, rounding Zambia goalkeeper Eunice Sakala after a nice ball from Eva Navarro caught the African nation out on the counter. Less than a minute later, Hermoso would get that landmark goal, her instinctive finish in the box the icing on the cake on a fantastic night for La Roja, with there still time for Redondo to get a second late on, too.

The result made Spain and Japan, who beat Costa Rica 2-0 earlier in the day, the first two sides into the next round of the Women's World Cup, while confirming Zambia and Costa Rica as the first two to be eliminated from the group stages.

THE MVP: While Putellas' classy performance before her half-time substitution certainly caught the eye, this was Hermoso's night. Hitting a century of caps for Spain, she celebrated it perfectly by getting on the scoresheet and though it looked for some time like she wouldn't get that 50th goal, it would come in the second half to really make it a night to remember for the veteran forward.

THE BIG LOSER: There is so much talent in this Zambia side, with Barbra Banda the star. With a lack of support around her, the forward tried several times to go it alone and get in behind this Spain defence, but she just couldn't do so in what was a frustrating night for the whole of the Copper Queens' attack as the team bowed out of the Women's World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Spain will battle Japan for top spot in Group C when the pair meet in Wellington on Monday. Kicking off at the same time, Zambia and Costa Rica, meanwhile, will be fighting for pride in Hamilton, looking to ensure their World Cup campaigns don't end without a point on the board.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐