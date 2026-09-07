How to get Spain vs Croatia tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Reigning world champions Spain open their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign against Croatia in Seville, before the two sides meet again just a week later in Split. Both fixtures form part of a stacked League A, Group A3 schedule that also includes England and Czechia, and this early double-header carries plenty of weight given the quality on both sides.

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about buying Spain vs Croatia tickets, including fixture dates, prices and where to buy.

When is Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Spain vs Croatia kicks off at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville on September 26, 2026, with the exact local kick-off time to be confirmed by UEFA.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Where to buy Spain vs Croatia tickets?

The most reliable way to secure tickets for this double-header, particularly the sold-out Seville leg, is through StubHub. As one of the largest ticket marketplaces in the world, StubHub lists a wide range of seating options across both fixtures, from the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville to the Poljud Stadium in Split.

Here is why StubHub is worth checking for this pairing:

Access to a sold-out fixture – with official Seville tickets gone, StubHub is one of the only remaining ways to attend the September 29 match

Guaranteed transfers – every purchase is backed by StubHub's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday

No federation membership required – useful for international fans without access to the RFEF or HNS official channels

Wide seat selection – across both venues, from upper tier seats to premium central options

Hospitality packages – available for fans wanting a more complete matchday experience at either fixture

Given how quickly the Seville leg sold out, early booking is strongly recommended for the away fixture in Split too, particularly with Spain's growing profile since their World Cup win.

How much are Spain vs Croatia tickets?

Prices for this double-header vary depending on the fixture, seat location, and how close to matchday you buy. Here is a rough guide to what to expect on StubHub:

Seville (sold out at source): with no official inventory left, resale prices on the secondary market are running well above face value given the scale of demand around Spain's World Cup success

Split cheapest seats: from around €45 to €60, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals

Split mid-range seats: generally €90 to €160, offering a clearer view along the sidelines

As with any fixture involving the world champions, prices on the secondary market can move quickly, so locking in a seat as early as possible is the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Spain vs Croatia Form

Spain come into this match with five wins from their last five, all of which came at the 2026 World Cup. They beat Argentina 1-0 in the final and earlier defeated Austria 3-0, Portugal 1-0, Belgium 2-1, and France 2-0. Across those five matches, Spain scored seven goals and conceded none, keeping a clean sheet in every game.

Croatia's last five results are more varied. They won three and lost two, with their most recent match a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the World Cup round of 16. Earlier in the tournament, they beat Ghana 2-1 and Panama 1-0, but also lost 4-2 to England in the group stage. Croatia scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Spain vs Croatia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was at Euro 2024, where Spain won 3-0. Before that, the two teams drew 0-0 in a Nations League fixture in June 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Spain have the stronger record, with their most emphatic win being a 6-0 victory at home in the Nations League in September 2018. The five meetings have produced 19 goals in total.

Spain vs Croatia Standings

In UEFA Nations League Group 3, Croatia currently sit first, while Spain are placed fourth heading into this fixture.