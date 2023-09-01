History maker! Spain hand 16-year-old Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal first call-up for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus

Barcelona wonderkid, Lamine Yamal, has earned his first Spain call-up at the age of 16 for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus.

Yamal called up by Luis de la Fuentes

Could become Spain's youngest-ever debutant

Barca team-mate Gavi holds record

WHAT HAPPENED? Yamal has broken into the first team at Barcelona and impressed for Xavi's side, earning starts in their last two games. He shone against Villarreal and played a crucial role in edging out the Yellow Submarine by a scoreline of 4-3.

Officials from the Spanish football federation met with Yamal to convince him to play for Spain, as he also has the option of representing Morocco, and he is now set to join up with the senior team for the first time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spain play Georgia next Friday and if Yamal features in the fixture then he will become the youngest ever to don La Roja's jersey at the age of 16 years, 1 month and 26 days. In the process, he would set a new record by beating Gavi, who made his debut at 17 years and 62 days against Italy in October 2021.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We met him in Barcelona. He was a stalwart of Spain’s youth teams and is a footballer with exceptional power. He looks like he has been touched by the wand of God. He is different,” De la Fuente told reporters on Friday.

“We look at the level of the player, not the age. He is ready to compete at the highest level. He is a very important asset for the future.”

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? In the meantime Yamal will be hoping for more Barcelona minutes on Sunday against Osasuna in La Liga. He'll then link up with Spain to face Georgia on September 8 and Cyprus four days later.