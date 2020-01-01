'I don't like him as a wing-back' - Southgate misusing Alexander-Arnold for England, says Cole

The former Three Lions defender believes the Liverpool star is at his most effective when occupying a deeper role

Gareth Southgate is misusing Trent Alexander-Arnold for , according to Ashley Cole, who doesn't "like to see him playing as a wing-back".

Alexander-Arnold played 79 minutes as the Three Lions secured a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over Belgium in their Nations League clash at Wembley on Sunday.

A Marcus Rashford penalty and a Mason Mount strike gave England all three points, but they rode their luck in a first half which was largely dominated by the visitors who took the lead via Romelu Lukaku's 16th-minute spot-kick.

More teams

Southgate fielded a much-changed line up from last week's 3-0 friendly victory against , with the inclusion of Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier - all right-backs by trade, raising more than a few eyebrows.

Trippier was asked to take up an unnatural role on the left and Walker formed part of a back three alongside Harry Maguire and Eric Dier, while Alexander-Arnold started at right wing-back.

The 3-4-3 system ultimately proved ineffective in an attacking sense as England struggled to break into the final third of the pitch, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford cutting isolated figures upfront.

Alexander-Arnold is used to playing in a more conventional right-back role for , who have benefitted hugely from his superb passing range and overlapping runs in both the Premier League and in recent seasons.

Cole says Southgate failed to play to the 22-year-old's strengths against the Belgians, feeling the wing-back role actually limited his contribution going forward.

Article continues below

“I don’t like to see him playing as a wing-back,” the ex- and England star told Sky Sports. "He’s better-suited playing from deeper and arriving into areas.

“With [Alexander-Arnold] coming into that space, you start to see his range of crosses and passing. He did most of his work chasing the left wing-back, trying to get in behind him, which I don't think suits him.”

Alexander-Arnold will be in line to feature once again when England continue their Nations League campaign with a home fixture against on Wednesday, three days before Liverpool are due back in Premier League action away at in the first Merseyside derby of the 2020-21 campaign.