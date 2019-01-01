Live Scores
Manchester United

Solskjaer makes best start in Manchester United history

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The interim boss overtook Sir Matt Busby's record thanks to Marcus Rashford's goal on Sunday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made the most successful start of any Manchester United manager in history after winning his first six games in charge.

The Norwegian overtook Sir Matt Busby's record of five consecutive wins when his side beat Tottenham at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Article continues below

Solskjaer took over in December following the sacking of Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, although he is currently set to leave United at the end of the season with Gareth Southgate, Diego Simeone and Mauricio Pochettino among the front-runners for the permanent job.

Editors' Picks

Premier League victories against Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle, as well as a FA Cup third-round win at home to Reading, have seen Solskjaer's stock rise though, and the win over Spurs is his best result yet. 

More to follow...

Next article:
Solskjaer's Man Utd back in CL race as heroic De Gea and clinical Rashford shine
Next article:
Tottenham 0 Manchester United 1: De Gea the star as Solskjaer passes first real test
Next article:
Turkmenistan 0 Uzbekistan 4: Group F leaders cruise into Asian Cup last 16
Next article:
Premier League top scorers 2018-19: Aubameyang, Salah & Kane lead the race
Next article:
Italy is a racist country, says former great Cassano
Close