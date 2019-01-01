Solskjaer: I'll have a say on Man Utd's technical director

The Norwegian has revealed that his input will be welcomed when the board come to add the new role at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he will have a say in the decision-making process at when the club comes to appointing a technical director.

The Red Devils, led by executive vice-chair Ed Woodward, are widely expected to fill a new role in the coming months as they look to adjust to the demands of the modern game by adding more support for the management team.

Reports over recent days have suggested that the new role will be positioned alongside Solskjaer rather than overseeing the whole footballing arm of the club.

And Solskjaer, who was last week confirmed as United’s permanent manager on a three-year deal having taken over as caretaker boss in December, told the media on Monday that he will be consulted on any such role being filled.

“Yes, I’ve got input in most of the things now and [give] my advice, of course,” said the Norwegian when asked whether he will have a say in the appointment of a technical director.

“And I’ve got to say, the communication between me, Ed and the owners is very good. We discuss different names and, of course, I am not the one who decides.”

While contract talks with the likes of David de Gea and Ander Herrera are considered high on the agenda for the new appointee, Solskjaer has been moved to quell talk of a potential move to for Paul Pogba.

And having insisted on Monday morning that Pogba was simply giving a courteous answer to a general question when describing Madrid and their coach Zinedine Zidane as a “dream move” recently, Solskjaer has added that the French midfielder is well aware of his importance to the cause at Old Trafford.

“No, it doesn’t really concern me because my thought of action then is to sit down and speak to Paul. And I’ve had my chat with Paul and we’re fine,” he explained.

“He’s going to do his utmost here because he knows I’m very fond of him as a player and a person. He is important for us. There is no issue. He’s important here.”

Solskjaer takes United to face at Molineux on Tuesday looking to secure a win which would take them up to third in the Premier League table.

But while his side were knocked out of the on the same turf less than three weeks ago, the former striker says that the forthcoming fixture is no more a test of pride than any other game.

“It shouldn’t be like: ‘Oh we lost...’ that should be every single time you come into training. We don’t have to use pride or personality to come back, but the character has to be… when you lose a game you have to bounce back.

“We can’t be seen going down with no fight but that wasn’t the problem against Wolves last time. We couldn’t just find the quality.”