Solskjaer hopes fan support can persuade Pogba to stay at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted to see a full Old Trafford behind Manchester United on Saturday, and believes the fans' support could be key in retaining Paul Pogba this summer.

The France midfielder has once more been repeatedly linked with a move away from the Premier League giants.

However, he received a rousing reception on the first day of the season as he inspired United to a memorable 5-1 victory over rivals Leeds United.

Following the game, in which Pogba stood out with a brilliant haul of four assists, Solskjaer was asked whether the backing of the United support would aid the star in his decision.

"The last 18 months have been strange, the only interaction have been through media, you have watched the games on telly so to be reunited with the fans like Paul and Bruno [Fernandes] is important, this is the real Man Utd, this is how I sold Man Utd to Edinson [Cavani], you can't leave after one season with no fans," he said.

"Will it help persuade him? In short: yes."

United enjoyed a perfect start to the 2021-22 campaign as Marcelo Bielsa's men were played off the park.

Bruno Fernandes netted a hat-trick in the first hour of play and there were also goals for Mason Greenwood and Fred, while Luke Ayling scored Leeds' solitary strike just after half-time to briefly level at 1-1 before the Reds' onslaught.

Solskjaer could not hide his delight at seeing Pogba unlock Leeds' defence time and again and claimed that he was in ideal shape at such an early stage in the season.

"Impressive, Paul's always got that vision, he's got that quality. I know the headlines will probably be about Bruno but it's a team effort, the space Mason [Greenwood] creates for Bruno to open up the channels, what everyone does ahead of the goals has been worked on this week," he added.

"Paul, I'm very impressed with his fitness levels as well, he's not been with us for too long and he looks fit, raring to go, enjoying his football. I love Paul bringing all his boys smiling when they're playing football."

