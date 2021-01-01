'They ordered us to sit on the bed' - Smalling thanks fans for well-wishes after armed robbery

The former Manchester United defender and his family were robbed at gunpoint at their home in Rome

Chris Smalling has thanked well wishers and urged those who robbed him at gunpoint to “find a more meaningful way to live their lives”.

The defender, who joined Roma from Manchester United, was held up along with his family at their home in the Italian capital.

Watches and jewellery were stolen in the raid, and Smalling has called on the perpetrators to think about their actions to avoid harm in the future.

What was said?

Taking to Twitter, Smalling said: “Hoping these people can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others.

“I’d like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support! My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed!”

"They asked me my name," he added in an interview with Corriere della Sera. "They wanted to know if we had cash in the house.

"They ordered us to sit on the bed. They did not beat us or tie us up."

The BBC reported Smalling as “shocked by the incident but is now calm after the situation was brought under control.”

Smalling’s mixed spell in Rome

The defender made a bright start to life in Serie A and turned his loan move at the club into a permanent arrangement in October of last year.

He is currently sidelined with a knee injury and it could rule him out of a meeting with former club United in the Europa League.

The two sides are set to meet over two legs of a semi-final on April 29 and May 6, but Smalling is a doubt on account of the injury that has sidelined him since March 7.

