Revenge on the minds! Bilic and Fire stars plot England comeback in crucial Nations League ties

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Croatia head coach Slaven Bilic, alongside players Josip Misic and Simun Hrgovic, has previewed their crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against England and the Czech Republic. The squad assemble seeking redemption after a previous defeat to the Three Lions.

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Bilic and Croatia gather with sight on Nations League redemption

Croatia national team head coach Slaven Bilic has led his squad into camp ahead of their final Nations League group fixtures against England and the Czech Republic. The Vatreni are looking to bounce back from a tough previous defeat to the Three Lions.

Bilic confirmed that despite facing top-tier international opposition, his ambition to defeat European powerhouses remains unchanged.

The squad assemble with high energy, aiming to build momentum starting with their upcoming double-header.

Bilic insists Croatia can beat world-class opponents

Speaking at his squad announcement press conference, Bilic expressed absolute conviction in Croatia's ability to compete with and overcome elite national teams.

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"If you remember what I said when I came, my plan and desire haven't changed one bit. To achieve that, then you have to beat those national teams too. I'm sure we can do it," Bilic declared.

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"We can't continuously play against them three times in a week, like in the first cycle, but in an isolated match, in a big competition, where everything changes in our favor, absolutely anything is possible. If we believe in that, and I'm sure of that and we've shown that for years, it would be good if we all started believing in that. There's a new opportunity in five days," the manager added.

Misic and Hrgovic target tough performance against England

Midfielder Josip Misic and debutant fullback Simun Hrgovic echoed their manager's determination to deliver a positive result following past setbacks against England.

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"We suffered a tough defeat against England, the only thing left for us is to make amends," Misic stated. "We will have to be maximally focused, with a lot of energy, and if we give our all, we have the right to expect a positive result. The atmosphere is relaxed, the guys are great."

Hrgovic added: "England is a tough opponent, we need to play a manly, tough match. We're going to win against the Czech Republic."

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Special atmosphere awaits for Osijek homecoming

Following their clash with England, Croatia will host the Czech Republic in Osijek, a match carrying special personal significance for young defender Hrgovic.

"Everyone is going to come to that game, everyone has already asked me for tickets. I'm very happy and excited about it," Hrgovic revealed.

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With Bilic and his squad fully focused on the task ahead, Croatia aim to collect maximum points and confirm their standing in the Nations League.