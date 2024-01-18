Ahead of this year’s edition, take a look back at the teams who have claimed the title over the decades

The Six Nations Championship sits among the most celebrated rugby union tournaments globally, bringing together six of the best European nations every year over seven weeks for a non-stop festival of international action.

England, Ireland, France, Wales, Scotland, and Italy will again cross paths this February and March, with each nation looking to bounce back from their respective Rugby World Cup disappointments after South Africa’s latest tournament triumph.

In a year with no other major tournament or Lions Tour to play for, each side will be keen to get their hands on silverware - and perhaps even write their name into the elite group of teams that have claimed a Grand Slam with a clean sweep of games. Throw in several individual trophies up for grabs between nations in their one-on-one fixtures, and there’s far more than just pride at stake for all the teams who will take to the field.

But just who has won the most Six Nations titles? Who are the reigning championship holders? And what other trophies are available for teams to pick up along the way? GOAL takes you through the Six Nations Championship below.

When did the Six Nations Championship begin?

The Six Nations Championship began at the turn of the century, with its first staging held in 2000, but the tournament has existed for more than a century in one guise or another.

Staged initially as the Home Nations Championship between England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales in 1883, the event expanded to become the Five Nations in 1910 with the inclusion of France, with the final iteration held in 1999.

The addition of Italy with the advent of the new millennium brought the tournament to its current format, with the Six Nations subsequently cementing its reputation as one of the premier international events on the global sporting calendar.

Who are the current Six Nations Championship holders?

Ireland are the current Six Nations Championship holders, having completed a Grand Slam success during the 2023 campaign. Andy Farrell’s side earned their place as the number one-ranked team in the world with their victories.

The success marked their fifth triumph since the move to the Six Nations and the first since 2018. They succeeded France, who won in 2022 for their first success in over a decade, having last won it in 2010.

Who has won the most Six Nations Championship titles?

England holds the record for the most Six Nations Championship titles, having won the tournament on seven occasions since Italy joined in 2000. Between 2011 and 2020, they were the dominant team, picking up four of their successes.

France and Wales have recorded six tournament triumphs over the years, while Ireland has had five successes. Neither Scotland nor Italy have claimed the title yet, though the former were the last winners of the Five Nations before its transition.

Six Nations Championship winners by year (2000 - present)

Year Winning Nation 2023 Ireland 2022 France 2021 Wales 2020 England 2019 Wales 2018 Ireland 2017 England 2016 England 2015 Ireland 2014 Ireland 2013 Wales 2012 Wales 2011 England 2010 France 2009 Ireland 2008 Wales 2007 France 2006 France 2005 Wales 2004 France 2003 England 2002 France 2001 England 2000 England

Six Nations Championship winners by total

Team Winning Years England Seven (2000, 2001, 2003, 2011, 2016, 2017, 2020) France Six (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2022) Wales Six (2005, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2019, 2021) Ireland Five (2009, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2023) Italy None Scotland None

What other trophies are available within the Six Nations?

Aside from the championship title, the varied teams within the Six Nations also compete for several individual honors played for on a match-by-match basis.

Seven individual trophies are available for single matches across the length of the championship. At the same time, an eighth - the Triple Crown - is awarded on a particular basis to a Home Nations side that defeats the other three constituent teams.

List of Six Nations Championship Trophies

Trophy Fixture Auld Alliance Trophy France vs. Scotland Calcutta Cup England vs. Scotland Centenary Quaich Ireland vs. Scotland Cuttitta Cup Italy vs. Scotland Doddie Weir Cup Scotland vs. Wales Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy France vs. Italy Millennium Trophy England vs. Ireland Triple Crown England vs. Ireland vs. Scotland vs. Wales

Who has played the most Six Nations Championship games?

Former Argentinian-born Italy number eight Sergio Parisse holds the record for the most games in the Six Nations Championship, with 69 appearances between 2004 and 2019.

Meanwhile, ex-Ireland fly-half Johhny Sexton holds the record for the most points in the Six Nations Championship, scoring 566 across 60 appearances.