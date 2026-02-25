Goal.com
Sir Alex Ferguson’s 2008 Manchester United team is the Premier League's greatest of all time and Man City’s Centurions not even close

Forget Man City’s record-breaking 100 points. This explosive video argues that the 2008 Manchester United squad outshone Pep Guardiola’s Centurions and remain the true Premier League GOAT team.

In a fiery TikTok clip from GOAL's FanZone, a passionate football fan, FirasTalksFootball, ignites the age-old debate, pitting Sir Alex Ferguson's iconic 2008 Manchester United side against Manchester City's record-breaking Centurions of 2017-18.

"United's 2008 team is the greatest Premier League team ever," Firas asserts boldly. 

However, this is quickly countered by another host. "Have you heard of the Centurions?" he challenges, referencing City's 100-point season. The takedown continues with pointed questions: "Have you heard of Aguero? Have you heard of Sane? Do you watch football?"

Firas replied in disbelief: "Leroy Sane in front of Rooney, Ronaldo, Tevez, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, all these guys. You're talking to me about some Leroy Sane?"

Emphasising the significance of the nickname, the other host says, "It's called Centurions for a reason. You know what Centurions means?"

Firas was quick to point out that, despite both teams having enjoyed very successful seasons, United had the edge. "We both won the Premier League. But guess what? In that same season, we also won the Champions League."

"That year we were competing against 2008 Chelsea, 2008 Arsenal. Fabregas and Van Persie, 2008 Liverpool with Steven Gerrard and Fernando Torres." Wrapping up the case, he claims, "We were competing against a very much more hard elite to compete against than it was when City won this."

So, what’s your verdict? Is Sir Alex Ferguson’s 2008 Manchester United still the greatest Premier League side ever, or do you give the crown to City’s Centurions?

