Saudi Arabia snag another signing! Allan Saint-Maximin completes £23m Al-Ahli move from Newcastle

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli for an undisclosed fee.

Saint-Maximin joins Al-Ahli

Signs for undisclosed sum

Will link-up with Mahrez

WHAT HAPPENED? Saint-Maximin, who departs Newcastle for Al Ahli, is the newest player to join the Saudi Pro League. Al Ahli paid a reported fee of around £23 million and is managed by the nation's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle. However, neither club disclosed the exact amount.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old will team up with former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and ex-Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino to form an aggressive frontline at Al Ahli. Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle in August 2019 from Nice and amassed 13 goals and 21 assists in 124 games.

IN A PHOTO:

(C)Getty images

WHAT NEXT FOR SAINT-MAXIMIN? The Frenchman is expected to join the club on Monday morning where he will undergo his first set of training sessions before the winger can settle into rhythm.