'He should have a lot of goals already' - Mikel Arteta admits Kai Havertz is 'missing' scoring touch for Arsenal after £65m man's disappointing display against Fulham

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Kai Havertz needs to do better in front of goal after he fired another blank in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Arteta says Havertz must improve in front of goal

Manager defended his overall performance

Arsenal dropped points in 2-2 draw with Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz was hooked after 56 minutes of Saturday's match with Arsenal trailing 1-0 following Andreas Pereira's early strike. The German missed one gilt-edged chance when he failed to convert Bukayo Saka's cut-back across the face of goal, and there were murmurs of discontent from Arsenal fans whenever he was on the ball.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arsenal boss Arteta defended his £65 million ($81.8m) summer signing after the game, but admitted he must improve. "Yes, I think [he will win the fans over]," Arteta said. "I think he’s done already really good things today. It was tough for him in certain moments, he got in great areas again and the ball didn’t arrive. He’s had a lot of situations, he should have scored already a lot of goals this season, and that’s the thing that is missing there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz's tame performance was highlighted by the impact his replacement - Fabio Vieira - had off the bench. The Portuguese midfielder won the penalty that Saka converted to draw Arsenal level, before firing in an excellent cross that was converted by Eddie Nketiah.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR HAVERTZ?: Havertz was never likely to be a high-volume goalscorer at the Emirates Stadium given his modest record at Chelsea, but he still needs time to bed in and adapt to his new team. He'll look to put in a better showing when the Gunners take on Manchester United next weekend.