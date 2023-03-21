Sheikh Jassim has held 'productive and positive' talks with Manchester United as Qatari billionaire prepares to launch second takeover bid ahead of Wednesday's 9pm deadline

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is launching a second bid for Manchester United on Wednesday after encouraging talks at Old Trafford last week.

Qatari delegation encouraged by last week's talks

Sheikh Jassim will table second takeover bid

Wednesday night deadline set by Raine Group

WHAT HAPPENED? The group representing the Qatari banker held 'positive and productive' talks with Manchester United officials last week and he is readying a second bid for the Premier League club on Wednesday, a source had told GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Interested parties have been given a deadline of 9pm UK time on Wednesday to make second offers to the Glazer family for the 20-times English champions. The delegation representing the Qatari billionaire, who is the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank, visited Old Trafford and the training ground at Carrington last Thursday, while rival bidders INEOS paid a similar visit on Thursday. According to reports, as many as eight parties plan to make bids before the deadline set by the Raine group, which is organising the sale.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sheikh Jassim, 40, is the son of the former prime minister of Qatar and was educated in England at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He is described as a life-long United fan and when he announced his first bid in February he said he wished to "restore the best traditions" of United and return the club to its former glories, while focusing on youth development and upgrading Old Trafford and the training ground.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The majority of the team's players are on international duty. Erik ten Hag's side return to action away to Newcastle on April 2.