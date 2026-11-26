Seven football content creators, one imposter! This is Sabotage
Join us as seven football content creators battle it out over four rounds full of accusation, tension and suspicion in our brand new Traitors-style game. Featuring tough trivia and public survey questions on legends like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Paul Scholes, will the secret saboteur deceive their way to victory? Find out in Sabotage!
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