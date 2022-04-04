Sergio Ramos 'deserves respect' after being whistled by PSG fans, says Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted Sergio Ramos deserves more "respect" after the Paris Saint-Germain star was whistled by a section of supporters at Parc des Princes.

Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer after bringing his 16-year career at Real Madrid to an end last summer, but his first season in France has been blighted by injury problems.

The 36-year-old returned from his latest problems to make a cameo appearance against Lorient on Sunday, but wasn't given a warm reception by the home fans.

What has been said?

Pochettino brought Ramos on for the final 18 minutes of PSG's 5-1 win, which marked only his sixth appearance in all competitions for the club.

Ramos was booed by supporters as he made his way onto the pitch, much to the disgust of Pochettino, who thinks that the PSG faithful are still venting their frustrations over the club's early Champions League exit.

"The whistles for Sergio Ramos? We're all affected, I think it's the fans' frustration for the Champions League result, I don't think it's directed at him," the PSG boss told a post-match press conference.

"He's a great champion, he deserves respect like all PSG players."

Pochettino on his future

Pochettino has been under pressure since PSG's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, with suggestions he could be sacked before the end of the season.

The Argentine has also been strongly linked with the top job at Manchester United, and admits he is not sure whether he will see out his contract at Parc des Princes.

"If it is possible to stay at PSG next season? For the moment, I am not discussing my future with the leaders of the club," Pochettino told Foot Mercato.

"I have one year left on my contract, but it is important to analyse before making a decision and afterwards of course, we will also respect the decision taken by the club for the future. What will happen will happen."

