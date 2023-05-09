Sergio Busquets to leave Barcelona! Xavi fails to convince legendary midfielder to sign new contract amid MLS links

Sergio Busquets has reportedly made a final decision on his Barcelona future, determining he won't sign a new contract with the club.

Busquets to be free agent

Told Barca he won't return

MLS a potential next step

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary midfielder informed Barcelona of his decision on Tuesday, according to Marca, in a confirmation of what many team-mates expected to happen. The Blaugrana's almost-completed title run in La Liga gives him the chance to go out on a high. He is said to be wary of leaving too far past his prime, when his reputation at Camp Nou might be smudged by a late-career decline.

Xavi reportedly wanted Busquets to stay but the club could not offer him an acceptable contract proposal, which didn't help the coach's argument for the player to re-sign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets could now draw summer interest from MLS, where he's long been expected to finish his career. Former team-mate Lionel Messi, set to be out of contract at PSG, could also make the move to America with Inter Miami interested in him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BUSQUETS? A formal public announcement could come soon, as Barcelona will want to honour Busquets at Camp Nou before he departs.