Sergio Busquets officially joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as Barcelona legend pens contract with MLS club until 2025

Sergio Busquets has officially joined Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, signing a contract with the MLS club that will see him stay in Florida until 2025.

WHAT HAPPENED?: Busquets left boyhood club Barcelona at the end of last season and will now reunite with former teammate Lionel Messi at the MLS strugglers.

WHAT THEY SAID: Busquets said after filling one of Inter Miami's designated player slots: “This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take. I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami. I was impressed by the Club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the Club myself. I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious Club strives for.”

More to follow.

