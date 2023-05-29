Sergio Busquets reveals favourite Barcelona memory from incredible 15-year spell as he places captain's armband in time capsule under Camp Nou pitch

Departing midfielder Sergio Busquets picked out two defining moments of his Barcelona career before donating his captain's armband to Camp Nou.

Busquets leaves Barca after 15 years

Picked out 5-0 win over Madrid

Also chose 'Remontada' win over PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran midfielder has decided to call time on his glittering 15-year spell in Catalonia, which has seen him lift every trophy available and feature in some classic match-ups. Speaking to Barcelona's official channels before gifting his captain's armband to be placed under the pitch at Camp Nou, Busquets was asked to pick out a favourite memory from his time at the club - and he landed on two.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 34-year-old Spaniard chose their 5-0 Clasico win over Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid in November 2010, which would see Barca cruise to their third-straight La Liga title under Pep Guardiola. Busquets also picked out the famous 6-1 'Remontada' over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2016-17 Champions League round of 16, where his side would ultimately be eliminated by Juventus in the next round.

WHAT NEXT FOR BUSQUETS? The Spanish midfielder leaves Catalonia on the back of more La Liga success, ending a four-year wait for a league title. It remains to be seen where Busquets will end up, though, as he joins fellow former Barca veterans Jordi Alba, Andres Iniesta and, potentially, Lionel Messi in looking for a new club this summer.