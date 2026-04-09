Senegal thrashed Morocco 4–0 to claim the African School Championship title

Senegal's Under-15 side dominated their African School Championship semi-final in Zimbabwe, beating Morocco 4–0 to reach the final. The ‘Lions of Teranga’ imposed their authority from the first whistle and now march confidently into the final.

The Senegalese side started the match with a bang and wasted no time in taking the initiative, launching a series of attacks that threw the Moroccan team off balance. Their relentless pressure told as they scored three times in quick succession, overwhelming Moroccan attempts to contain their pace and power. The West Africans went into the break with a comfortable cushion.

Senegal’s momentum did not stop at three goals; they struck a fourth in the 28th minute, dashing any hopes Morocco had of a comeback before the interval. The Atlas Lions tried to regroup after the break, but Senegal’s disciplined defence and midfield superiority kept them at bay, ensuring a historic 4–0 win.

The win sent Senegal into the final against Uganda, who had edged past Benin 4–3 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes. The final proved tense and tactical, with both sides prioritising caution and defending resolutely in front of a vocal Zimbabwean crowd, and the 90 minutes ended goalless.

In the resulting shoot-out, Senegal displayed cool nerves to prevail 5–4 and claim the trophy. The triumph restored Senegal’s prestige in Under-15 school competitions, securing the African Cup after finishing as runners-up in the previous edition and underlining the nation’s current supremacy across age groups.

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