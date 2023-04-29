Selling USMNT prospect Aziel Jackson to Bundesliga 'good business' for MLS club St. Louis City SC, says Taylor Twellman

St. Louis City SC would be smart to sell 21-year-old Aziel Jackson to the Bundesliga, ex-United States star Taylor Twellman said.

Jackson impressing at St. Louis City

Has scored twice in three matches

German teams paying attention to him

WHAT HAPPENED? German sides Bayer Leverkusen, Paderborn and Hannover are all said to be scouting the midfielder, who made his MLS debut with St. Louis City this season. Jackson also impressed in the MLS Next Pro division with the reserve teams of Minnesota United and St. Louis City.

WHAT THEY SAID: Twellman, who spent two years playing in Germany for 1860 Munich, posted on Twitter: "This started with his [Minnesota United] Next Pro form but with the connections that Lutz [Pfannenstiel, St Louis City sporting director] has in Germany this isn’t a surprise. Good business if you can get it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As well as playing twice in MLS for St Louis City this season, Jackson made his only start for the club in the US Open Cup, scoring twice as they ran out 5-1 winners against Union Omaha in the third round.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Jackson has been left out of the St. Louis City squad for the last three MLS matches, instead returning to MLS Next Pro. He will likely be part of St. Louis City 2's match against Vancouver Whitecaps 2 this weekend, but will hope to be called up to the senior team for Sunday's clash against Portland Timbers instead.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!