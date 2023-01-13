WATCH: Sebastien Haller nets hat-trick for Dortmund after beating testicular cancer

Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller took less than 10 minutes to bag a hat-trick in a friendly against FC Basel on Friday on his return.

Haller back in action for Dortmund

Has returned after cancer treatment

Scores friendly hat-trick

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund ran out 6-0 winners against FC Basel in a friendly on Friday, with Haller stealing the show after scoring a hat-trick in less than 10 minutes. The striker is back in action after successful treatment for testicular cancer and has been enjoying himself out on the pitch for the Bundesliga side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haller has yet to feature competitively for Dortmund since he was diagnosed with cancer in pre-season after moving from Ajax. The striker will be hoping he can make his first appearance for his new club in the Bundesliga when the German top flight returns later this month.

STORY IN A PHOTO: Haller celebrates scoring against FC Basel.

WHAT NEXT FOR HALLER & DORTMUND? Dortmund return to Bundesliga action after the winter break on January 22 as they host Augsburg. The game may provide Haller the platfrom to make his debut after recovering from cancer.