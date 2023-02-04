Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Seattle Sounders against Al Ahly in the Club World Cup in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

The 2022 Concacaf Champions League champions Seattle Sounders begin their Club World Cup campaign against Al Ahly in a round two contest at Ibn Batouta Stadium on Saturday.

Having finished 11th in the 2022 Major Soccer League (MLS) Western Conference, Seattle Sounders played a couple of friendlies in January - a goalless draw against Wolfsburg and a 3-2 loss against Hammarby.

Al Ahly, the current Egyptian Premier League leaders, are on a 22-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and advanced to the second round after a 3-0 win over Auckland City.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly date & kick-off time

Game: Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 12:30pm ET, 5:30pm GMT, 11pm IST Venue: Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on FS2 (English-language), FOX Deportes (Spanish-language), fubo TV and DirecTV Stream.

The game will not be shown on TV or online in the UK and India. However, the Club World Cup will be live-streamed on FIFA+ across 50 regions around the globe.

Country TV channel Live stream US FS2, FOX Deportes fuboTV, DirecTV Stream UK N/A FIFA+ India N/A FIFA+

Seattle Sounders team news & squad

With Stefan Frei in goal and Xavier Arreaga to marshal the backline, Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz should be involved going forward.

Nicolas Lodeiro, who was the second-highest scorer in last year's Concacaf Champions League with five strikes, will feature in the middle of the park.

Among the transfer dealings in the MLS off-season, the club signed Brazilian forward Heber from New York City besides handing Joao Paulo a permanent contract after his loan move from Botafogo.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Tolo, Gomez, Arreaga, A. Roldan; Rusnak, Rowe; Chu, Lodeiro, C. Roldan; Ruidiaz

Position Players Goalkeepers Frei, Cleveland, Thomas, Castro Defenders Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Cissoko, Nouhou, A. Roldan Midfielders Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Paulo, Vargas, Rowe, Baker-Whiting, Teves, Dobbelaere, Rusnak, Lodeiro, Morris, Chu Forwards Ruidiaz, Heber, Montero

Al Ahly team news & squad

Scorers from the first round in Wednesday's win, Hussein El Shahat, Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau, should all start against Seattle Sounders, with goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy looking for a successive clean sheet.

Among the injured and out for this contest, Mostafa Shobeir has damaged cartilage and the duo of Karim Fouad and Akram Tawfik are nursing cruciate ligament ruptures.

Al Ahly possible XI: El Shenawy; Hany, Metwalli, Abdelmonem, Maaloul; Dieng; El Shahat, Afsha, Abdel Kader; Sherif, Tau